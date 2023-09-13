Large family home located on 8 acres in Rehobeth School zone. With 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 4763 sqft, and a separate pool house, this property is sure to provide enough room for a growing family. Features of this home include: Granite countertops, stainless appliances including beverage cooler, full gourmet kitchen, hardwood floors, new carpet in master bedroom, large tile shower with separate jacuzzi tub, massive master closet, updated LVP in living room, endless attic storage area, large covered front porch, screened in back porch with granite bar for entertaining, pergola area with swings, in-ground pool, pool house with its own fenced in yard, storage building and MORE.