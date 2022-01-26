 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $649,000

5 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $649,000

5 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $649,000

Marvelous Two-Story Brick Home in Rehobeth SD! Nestled on an interior lot, this 5BR, 4.5BA, 5,202 sqft residence stuns with hardwood floors, an openly flowing floor-plan, a sitting room w/fireplace, an eat-in kitchen w/stainless steel appliances & Samsung Smart refrig (stove ordered), and a large primary suite w/custom closet. Other features: 2-car garage, space for boat or RV parking, no HOA, laundry/mudroom w/chute, alarm system, study, 2 tankless water heaters, near shops, and more! Come See!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local

Remains found in Marianna

  • Updated

Skeletal remains were found Sunday around 7:30 p.m. near a large billboard on State Road 71 south in Marianna, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Of…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert