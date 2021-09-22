One Owner well maintained home situated on 2.3 acres in beautiful Bocage subdivision! Enormous kitchen with tons of custom cabinetry.... a cook's dream and perfect for entertaining large crowds. Tons of moldings and details with large formal dining room, sunroom overlooking spacious back yard. Full basement the size of the entire downstairs floor (3608 square feet not included in total square footage) with tons of storage and kitchenette and full bath. MUST SEE!
5 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $660,000
