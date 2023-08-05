Finery meets family living when a functional floor plan, ample space, and the finest finishes come together in one of Dothan's most desirable locations. Located in one of Dothan's few gated communities, this expansive home has a grand room, keeping room, hardwood floors, coffered ceilings, quartz countertops, gas fireplaces, gas cooktop, keeping room, outdoor living space, grilling porch, and so much more.
5 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $665,000
