5 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $675,000

5 Bedrooms/ 4 Full Bathrooms, large eat-in kitchen w/commercial grade appliances w/gas range opens into a keeping room w/gas fireplace. Two story grand room, sep dining room, & office. Elaborate trim package throughout w/beautiful moldings, custom arches & cabinetry. Energy efficient w/two rinnai gas HW heaters & foam installation throughout. Situated on 2.5 acres in a gated community of Highland Lakes. Country living with city conveniences, gate-controlled access for added security & privacy.

