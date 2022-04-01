5 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $680,000

Great opportunity to live in one of Dothan's finest subdivisions, Foxchase! Home has all but one bedroom on the ground floor, circular driveway, two fireplaces, gunite swimming pool, and a large separate pool or guest house. Arched entryways, each bedroom has own private bathroom, custom cabinets, a keeping room off kitchen, separate dining room large enough for entertaining or large family dinners, two master suites, and even a sewing room, covered outdoor patio overlooking pool.