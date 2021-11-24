5 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $699,000

 Skip to main content
Marvelous Two-Story Brick Home in Rehobeth SD! Nestled on an interior lot, this 5BR, 4.5BA, 5,202 sqft residence stuns with hardwood floors, an openly flowing floor-plan, a sitting room w/fireplace, an eat-in kitchen w/stainless steel appliances & Samsung Smart refrig (stove ordered), and a large primary suite w/custom closet. Other features: 2-car garage, space for boat or RV parking, no HOA, laundry/mudroom w/chute, alarm system, study, 2 tankless water heaters, near shops, and more! Come See!

