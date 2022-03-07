 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $699,900

5 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $699,900

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $699,900

Absolutely stunning Garden District home. Completely renovated from top to bottom. Large kitchen w/ island and sitting area. Soaring ceilings in LR w/ custom built-in bookshelves. Each BR has their own bathroom. Upstairs and downstairs playroom. Two new A/C units. Two tankless water heaters. Situated on beautiful landscaped cul de sac lot.

