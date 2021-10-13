 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $724,900

Beautiful home in desirable NW Heights S/D. Sep Formal dining room, living room, family room, bonus room and media room are just a few of the many extras this home has to offer. Spacious master suite with his and her bathrooms on opposite sides! Beautiful hardwood floors in main living area and tile in others. New paint and trim work with carpet in bedrooms. Home sits on over 1 acre with covered patio overlooking pool.

