HIGH END BEAUTIFUL PROPERTY-Located in Olympia Spa Golf Course Subdivision. This Spectacular Home has 5 Bedrooms 4 1/2 Bathrooms. REHOBETH SHOOL ZONE- Fenced in back yard.. 5,202 sq ft residence stuns with hardwood floors, an open nice flowing floor-plan, an eat-in kitchen w/stainless steel appliances & Samsung Smart refrigerator and a large Master Bedroom with a sitting area w/fireplace, Huge high-end custom walk in closet with built in closet cabintry. Other features: 2-car garage, space for boat or RV parking, no HOA, laundry/mudroom w/chute, alarm system, study, 2 tankless water heater. (stairway has a chair lift to remain if desired) Room for a swimming pool. The property is located in a very private feeling location. THIS IS A MUST SEE STUNNING PROPERTY. 501 Fairway, Dothan, Alabama is Listed @ $799K (Viewings By Appointment ONLY to view, buyer must be loan/lender pre-approved or cash buyers w/POF )
5 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $799,000
