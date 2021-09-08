 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $799,900

5 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $799,900

5 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $799,900

ONE OF DOTHAN'S MOST SOUGHT AFTER AND UNIQUE PROPERTIES, THIS OLD WORLD BRITTANY-INSPIRED CUSTOM DESIGN EXUDES CHARM AND DETAILS LIKE NO OTHER---TREATED CEDAR SHAKE DORMERED ROOF, 18' GREAT ROOM WITH EXPOSED CEDAR TRUSSES & GLASS WALL, MASSIVE HAND-HEWN OAK FIREPLACE SURROUNDING DELFT TILES, 2X13 HEART PINE FLOORS AND STAIRS, 5+ ACRES INSIDE CITY LIMITS,AND EXTREMELY LOW MAINTENANCE WITH PURE WELL WATER FOR DRINKING AND GEOTHERMAL HEAT PUMPS. SEE ATTACHMENT FOR MORE FABULOUS DETAILS.

