ONE OF DOTHAN'S MOST SOUGHT AFTER AND UNIQUE PROPERTIES, THIS OLD WORLD BRITTANY-INSPIRED CUSTOM DESIGN EXUDES CHARM AND DETAILS LIKE NO OTHER---TREATED CEDAR SHAKE DORMERED ROOF, 18' GREAT ROOM WITH EXPOSED CEDAR TRUSSES & GLASS WALL, MASSIVE HAND-HEWN OAK FIREPLACE SURROUNDING DELFT TILES, 2X13 HEART PINE FLOORS AND STAIRS, 5+ ACRES INSIDE CITY LIMITS,AND EXTREMELY LOW MAINTENANCE WITH PURE WELL WATER FOR DRINKING AND GEOTHERMAL HEAT PUMPS. SEE ATTACHMENT FOR MORE FABULOUS DETAILS.
5 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $799,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Whenever you start a new medication, ask your doctor or pharmacist about the best time of day to take it for maximum effect.
- Updated
Some are struggling just to keep their doors open, while others are experiencing lesser degrees of strain.
Trapper is our Pet of the Week!
- Updated
BRUNDIDGE – A vehicle and pedestrian crash eight miles south of here on U.S. 231 has claimed two lives, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Pat…
- Updated
ELBA – G.W. Long opened its season with a 35-16 victory over Elba, ranked No. 5 in Class 2A, in high school football action on Friday night in…
- Updated
ARRESTS
- Updated
ARRESTS
- Updated
The Florida Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Sneads man on charges of driving under the influence and violation of the right-of-way in c…
- Updated
Alabama’s hospitals will get some staffing relief after Gov. Kay Ivey reallocated $12.3 million of CARES Act funding to recruit out-of-state t…
- Updated
AHSAA FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD