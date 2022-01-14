5 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $799,990

Incredible opportunity to own in the prestigious Bocage. Highly desirable West Dothan- convenient to hospitals, shopping/dining! This stellar property features over 5 acres within the city limits, spanning over two counties with idyllic setting to include stocked pond, wooded lot, creek access, sprawling landscaping, raised garden beds; serenity abounds! Inside this immaculate home you will be taken aback by the love & care- STORAGE galore, upgrades, 3 car & RV garage, truly TOO MUCH TO LIST!