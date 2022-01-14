Incredible opportunity to own in the prestigious Bocage. Highly desirable West Dothan- convenient to hospitals, shopping/dining! This stellar property features over 5 acres within the city limits, spanning over two counties with idyllic setting to include stocked pond, wooded lot, creek access, sprawling landscaping, raised garden beds; serenity abounds! Inside this immaculate home you will be taken aback by the love & care- STORAGE galore, upgrades, 3 car & RV garage, truly TOO MUCH TO LIST!
5 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $799,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The signs of traditional COVID – cough, fever, loss of taste or smell – are well known. The fast-spreading omicron variant, however, is presenting with different and, in many cases, milder cold-like symptoms. The main symptoms of the omicron variant are: Cough Fatigue or tiredness Congestion or runny nose Sore throat, particularly a “scratchy” throat Headache Muscle aches Sore throat has been ...
- Updated
Marcus Henry was a hero to his younger brother, Mike Henry.
- Updated
Just a day after Dothan City Schools suspended bus transportation to several schools, the school system announced a swift move to fully remote…
Emmanuel Henderson put the finishing touches on his prep legacy with another standout season this past fall at Geneva County.
- Updated
After a successful six-year tenure at Slocomb, RedTop head football coach Richard Tisdale is leaving the program because of family considerations.
- Updated
An Ashford man has been arrested for leaving the scene of a car wreck that left a 6-year-old with serious injuries.
- Updated
Braxton Bradley, an 18-year-old student at Carroll High, got the surprise of a lifetime Thursday during a history class when University of Ala…
- Updated
Houston County Schools plans to keep schools open, but has a contingency plan in place in case COVID-19 cases continue to cause excessive staf…
- Updated
Rehobeth Elementary 1st Nine Weeks Honor Roll 2021-2022
- Updated
Q: What’s the story behind the Saliba Building, 129 S. St. Andrews St. in downtown Dothan?