5 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $849,900

ONE OF DOTHAN'S MOST SOUGHT AFTER, AND UNIQUE PROPERTIES. THIS OLD WORLD BRITTANY-INSPIRED CUSTOM DESIGN EXUDES CHARM AND DETAILS LIKE NO OTHER, BEAUTIFUL TREATED CEDAR SHAKE DORMERED ROOF, 18" GREAT ROOM WITH EXPOSED CEDAR TRUSSES, GLASS WALL, HAND-HEWN OAK FPL SURROUNDING DELFT TILES, AND 2 X13 SOLID HEART PINE FLOORS AND STAIRS SITUATED ON OVER 5 ACRES INSIDE CITY LIMITS. EXTREMELY LOW MAINTENANCE WITH PURE WELL WATER FOR DRINKING AND THE GEOTHERMAL HEAT PUMPS. SEE ATT DOC FOR ALL FEATURES

