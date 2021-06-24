Income producing property or convert back to single family ! 2 bedroom apt and 1 bedroom ! variable possibilities ! Tennent occupied ! Prefer drive bye offer then contract contingent upon inspection !! Solid brick House with good roof . Call for more details
5 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $89,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Dothan massage therapy business owner was arrested for recording sessions with female clients with a hidden camera.
- Updated
A Georgia man arrested in Dothan after shooting at an officer and stealing his car faces several charges.
- Updated
A Dothan resident called police after noticing a man leaving their home through a window.
- Updated
Two people were injured in a wreck at the intersection of U.S. Highway 231 South and Alabama Highway 109 in Dothan late Monday.
- Updated
A Dothan man was charged with elder abuse after police found his elderly family member suffering from injuries to her face and upper body.
- Updated
NEWTON – An early Sunday morning shooting at Teasers Gentlemen’s Club sent one woman to the hospital.
- Updated
Authorities in Alabama say a suspected tornado spurred by Tropical Storm Claudette demolished or badly damaged at least 50 homes in a small to…
- Updated
Trevor Bolling, who you might recognize from a recent viral video of Bolling’s enthusiastic performance of “I’m Good” by The Mowgli’s during t…
- Updated
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has issued the following press release regarding the recent arrests of several local people and the search…
- Updated
After developing a love of trivia as a sophomore at Enterprise High School, Eleanor Covington carried that passion to college at Auburn Univer…