5 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $895,000

A beautiful 6 acre country setting off of Hwy 52 in Taylor, Al that is roughly 5 minutes to Ross Clark Circle where your Dream modern Farmhouse sits 500 feet from the road with a gated entrance and farm fence to accent the property with a 24 by 40 foot Pole Barn that will not disappoint. The pole barn has a 10 by 10 door and a 10 by 14 door for your boat, camper, or RV. Pole barn boast a sink and toilet along with other amenities. Enjoy the sunrise early in the morning from the front door of the home and enjoy an amazing sunset behind the pine trees on one of the most spectacular back porches that contains vinyl windows, Tongue in groove ceiling, natural fireplace, wood floor look, and an amazing pergola. Along with your dream sunset comes all your beautiful Buck and doe deer that come out to graze on your property. This house is complimented with a double car garage (epoxy floors in garage and in pole barn), 5 bedrooms, bonus room, 3 full baths, half bath, office nook, and study area. The grand room is accented with a stunning brick archway that transitions to the gorgeous kitchen with quartz countertops, oversized island, black stainless steel appliances (Kitchen Aid) and a walk in pantry. Lots of kitchen cabinets, pot filler and breakfast area. The house is also complimented with a propane heater, propane dryer hookup, propane fire logs in grand room, and stunning tongue and groove vaulted ceilings in the main bedroom. Barn door that leads into the main bathroom where you