5 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $895,000

Amazing home built by Omega Home Builders, located in Highlands Manor S/D (Highlands South). This home features: 5 bedrooms, 5 1/2 baths, study, parlor/nursery, theater room, game room, formal living room, dining room, butler pantry, huge laundry/mudroom, amazing outdoor living space to include gas fireplace & outdoor kitchen. This home sits on .58 acre. Too many amenities to list. Please see attached list.