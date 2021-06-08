 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $918,650

Amazing home built by Omega Home Builders, located in Highlands Manor S/D (Highlands South). This home features: 5 bedrooms, 5 1/2 baths, study, parlor/nursery, theater room, game room, formal living room, dining room, butler pantry, huge laundry/mudroom, amazing outdoor living space to include gas fireplace & outdoor kitchen. This home sits on .58 acre. Too many amenities to list. Please see attached list. View More

