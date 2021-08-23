The "Bainbridge II" Plan is perfect for those who prefer elegance and space. This 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom plan features a sweeping great room and kitchen area that is perfect for cooking while also entertaining. A separate dining room is located at the front of the house connecting to the elegant foyer entry flowing into the open kitchen and great room. The kitchen features an attractive granite island that has plenty of seating space perfect for serving food while also entertaining guest in the great room. The grand master suite provides a large private space along with a connecting bathroom complete with double vanity, separate shower, soaking tub and abundant storage space in the large walk in closet and linen closet. Three more bedrooms complete this floor plan, all with plentiful closet space along with two full bathrooms. The 2nd floor features a large bonus room with sitting area, a full bath & closet. This well laid floor plan can accommodate the space needed for a big family all in the space of one floor p>
5 Bedroom Home in Dothan City Limits - $432,599
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A: According to Dale Cox, a Two Egg native and local historian cited in an article written by Tony Bridges for the Visit Florida website, the …
- Updated
A Dothan 12-year-old is being hailed a hero after saving his siblings from a fire at a Johnson Homes apartment Thursday night.
- Updated
Not even two weeks into the school year and COVID-19 has forced several local school districts to send students home to quarantine and reconsi…
- Updated
OZARK—An Ozark police officer was arrested late Sunday for domestic violence almost a year after he resigned from the Dothan police force afte…
- Updated
KINSTON – Houston Academy won in the debut of new head coach Eddie Brundidge by defeating Kinston 42-19 on Friday night.
- Updated
On a balmy night at Providence Christian’s Eagle’s Nest, Rehobeth Rebels head coach Pate Harrison learned just how effective his team’s new of…
- Updated
Before even one snap, the Wiregrass has lost three high school football games, including one that has major historical implications.
- Updated
An Ozark police officer being investigated for domestic violence has resigned from his post.
- Updated
The Dothan Walmart on West Main Street closed Saturday at 2 p.m. as part of a company-initiated program to allow third-party crews to clean an…
- Updated
It’s been a grim week for Alabama.