The "Bainbridge II" Plan is perfect for those who prefer elegance and space. This 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom plan features a sweeping great room and kitchen area that is perfect for cooking while also entertaining. A separate dining room is located at the front of the house connecting to the elegant foyer entry flowing into the open kitchen and great room. The kitchen features an attractive granite island that has plenty of seating space perfect for serving food while also entertaining guest in the great room. The grand master suite provides a large private space along with a connecting bathroom complete with double vanity, separate shower, soaking tub and abundant storage space in the large walk in closet and linen closet. Three more bedrooms complete this floor plan, all with plentiful closet space along with two full bathrooms. The 2nd floor features a large bonus room with sitting area, a full bath & closet. This well laid floor plan can accommodate the space needed for a big family all in the space of one floor.
5 Bedroom Home in Dothan City Limits - $437,099
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Dothan woman is being held without bond after using her car to strike multiple parked police cars and attacking a corrections officer.
- Updated
Mario White’s tenure as head football coach and athletics director at Pike Liberal Arts School came to an abrupt halt Friday just hours before…
- Updated
Q: Why would a healthy person not take a COVID-19 vaccine?
- Updated
A Dothan man has been sentenced to more than 15 years in federal prison for gun and drug crimes, according to acting U.S. Attorney Sandra J. Stewart.
- Updated
The circumstances surrounding the April fatal shooting of a man by a Dothan police officer will be reviewed by a grand jury early next year, a…
Newlyweds James and LaWanda Daniels are in their retirement years. She worked at Sunland for some 30 years, and he’s a math teacher who retire…
- Updated
SLOCOMB — Big plays powered Slocomb to a 37-12 lead midway in the third quarter.
- Updated
Two Jackson County men were reported missing last week and investigators are seeking the public’s help in locating them.
- Updated
A Marianna woman is facing methamphetamine charges following a traffic stop Tuesday night in Washington County, according to a press release f…
- Updated
The tenure of the first Dothan Wolves head football coach is ending.