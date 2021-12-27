Methodical design, the Walden plan is unique in every way and offers different concepts than most other plans. Entertain in style where the elbow room is endless with an open feeling and limitless ranges. Dreamy master suite makes arranging furniture a snap with massive wall space and soaring ceilings. The master closet is larger than any bedroom in other plans and will take care of storing all necessities. Splendid kitchen is almost mesmerizing at first glance with it's state of the art layout featuring custom angled granite island and stylish plumbing and lighting packages. Position the high capacity washer/dryer, as well as all cleaning gadgets in the oversized laundry room that allows a growing family another option for easy living. Loft area off the open hallway on the second floor fulfills the needs of a large family while allowing a place for the kids to hang out or provides a media/craft/home schooling room. Four spaciously appealing bedrooms also situated on this floor complete the unbelievable design that is aimed at accommodating all needs in a family dwelling.
5 Bedroom Home in Dothan City Limits - $459,399
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Q: How much does it cost to charge an electric vehicle at one of the City of Dothan charging stations near the Civic Center and how is payment made?
- +6
- Updated
EDITOR’S NOTE: When Dothan’s Northside Mall opened its doors sometime in 1969-1970, it promised Wiregrass residents the allure of one-stop sho…
- Updated
Dothan Eagle photographer Jay Hare rode the streets of Dothan the past two nights and took video of Christmas lights in residential neighborhoods.
- Updated
Dothan’s Jaala Torrence displayed the the SEC championship ring on her finger, proud of the accomplishments from this past season as part of t…
After a "Wheel of Fortune" contestant lost out on a new Audi due to a technicality -- even though she answered the puzzle correctly -- the car company said it would gift her the vehicle instead.
- Updated
A Geneva man has died of injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of an Evergreen man on Dec. 13, according to infor…
- Updated
Like most parents, Alaina Deshazo longed to have photos of her young sons with Santa Claus.
- Updated
There are surely times as Chase Paramore drives up and down I-35 in his 2003 pickup truck searching for another football recruit in Parts Unkn…
- Updated
Alabama football won the SEC, quarterback Bryce Young won the Heisman Trophy and now the Crimson Tide will try to win the Cotton Bowl and, lat…
- Updated
MARIANNA—Two Webb residents were charged with thefts from two Florida retail businesses after they returned to a store to pay for items they’r…