5 Bedroom Home in Dothan City Limits - $464,199

The Huntington plan creates a charming cottage like, country feel with all the amenities and space for a large family. Enter the house through the covered porch into the foyer that boasts glossy hardwood flooring. This plan features a flex room with a stylish brick accent wall that can be used as a dining room or office. The centrally located kitchen has plenty of space for family and friends to eat in the breakfast area, along with tons of counter space on the beautiful granite countertops, an island, and a pantry for even more storage. The kitchen is also open to the great room, which makes it perfect for entertaining. The centrally located laundry room is an added benefit of this floor plan. You can access the laundry room from the garage as well as the master walk in closet, which makes clean up a breeze. The large master suite includes a master bath with a double vanity and separate shower and soaking tub. The large walk in closet connects to the bathroom as well. The second floor includes a loft area, three more bedrooms with walk in closets and two full bathrooms. The Huntington plan accommodates family and friend gatherings with the large and open living spaces along with privacy and storage in the perfectly placed large bedrooms.