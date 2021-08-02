The Huntington plan creates a charming cottage like, country feel with all the amenities and space for a large family. Enter the house through the covered porch into the foyer that boasts glossy hardwood flooring. This plan features a flex room with a stylish brick accent wall that can be used as a dining room or office. The centrally located kitchen has plenty of space for family and friends to eat in the breakfast area, along with tons of counter space on the beautiful granite countertops, an island, and a pantry for even more storage. The kitchen is also open to the great room, which makes it perfect for entertaining. The centrally located laundry room is an added benefit of this floor plan. You can access the laundry room from the garage as well as the master walk in closet, which makes clean up a breeze. The large master suite includes a master bath with a double vanity and separate shower and soaking tub. The large walk in closet connects to the bathroom as well. The second floor includes a loft area, three more bedrooms with walk in closets and two full bathrooms. The Huntington plan accommodates family and friend gatherings with the large and open living spaces along with privacy and storage in the perfectly placed large bedrooms.
5 Bedroom Home in Dothan City Limits - $464,199
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Dothan woman was arrested following an apparent stabbing on Palmetto Street.
- Updated
As the COVID-19 pandemic ticked away at the calendar, Dr. Walter Doty has experienced a mix of emotions.
- Updated
A Dothan woman was arrested for following a woman and making threats.
- Updated
In his nearly 30 years studying vaccines, Dr. Paul Goepfert, director of the Alabama Vaccine Research Clinic at UAB, has never before seen a v…
- Updated
COTTONWOOD — A man was killed Tuesday night after being shot by police during a standoff.
- Updated
After a letter outlining Enterprise City School’s return to school plan, intended for faculty and staff, was released on social media last wee…
- Updated
Four Chipola College pitchers from the 2021 team were drafted Tuesday to play professional ball, called up on day three of the Major League Ba…
- Updated
Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
- Updated
As schools plan to reopen for another academic year, administrators at local school systems are being forced to make decisions on mask mandate…
- Updated
Due to the increased risk of COVID-19 transmission in the community, as well as conditions in its healthcare facilities, including the number …