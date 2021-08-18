Spectacularly designed with the perfect combination of space, elegance and comfort, the "Kensington" floor plan offers an old world appeal with high end amenities. Gleaming rich wood flooring flows from the foyer, dining and great room, to meet the impressive stair case at the rear of the home. Ten foot ceilings add to the appealing downstairs area featuring a gourmet kitchen with built in appliances and the best granite island to entertain family or friends. Workable laundry room is large enough for a freezer or an over abundance of cleaning apparatuses. Grand master suite leaves no detail overlooked with it's sitting area, massive closet, and posh master bath with double granite vanities, separate full tile shower with heavy glass door, and garden/soaking tub. Room for all in the upstairs with three huge bedrooms and bonus/media room as well. Closet space is unsurpassed and will accommodate the over flow from the bedrooms and living areas. This plan is a cut above offering several living options.
5 Bedroom Home in Dothan City Limits - $470,099
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
OZARK—An Ozark police officer was arrested late Sunday for domestic violence almost a year after he resigned from the Dothan police force afte…
- Updated
Bobby Sirmon, who coached the Dothan High football team to a state championship game appearance in 1974, passed away Saturday at the age of 84.
- Updated
Alabama’s hospital beds are overflowing with COVID-19 patients. But all the beds in the world won’t help if you don’t have enough nurses to ca…
- Updated
Flowers Hospital’s chief executive officer and one of its critical care doctors urged people to get vaccinations as COVID-19 patients continue…
- Updated
Before even one snap, the Wiregrass has lost three high school football games, including one that has major historical implications.
- Updated
MONTGOMERY — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Friday issued a state of emergency as state hospitals face a surge in COVID-19 cases, an order that came…
- Updated
With 119 patients on Monday, Southeast Health in Dothan has surpassed its previous high number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19.
- Updated
A body found on Huskey Road has been identified as 66-year-old Dorothy Diane Sims.
- Updated
ARRESTS
- Updated
Sonja Thomas has always thought of herself as a good baker; she even took a few decorating classes to hone her skills. But she learned a thing…