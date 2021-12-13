Spectacularly designed with the perfect combination of space, elegance and comfort, the "Kensington" floor plan offers an old world appeal with high end amenities. Gleaming rich wood flooring flows from the foyer, dining and great room, to meet the impressive stair case at the rear of the home. Ten foot ceilings add to the appealing downstairs area featuring a gourmet kitchen with built in appliances and the best granite island to entertain family or friends. Workable laundry room is large enough for a freezer or an over abundance of cleaning apparatuses. Grand master suite leaves no detail overlooked with it's sitting area, massive closet, and posh master bath with double granite vanities, separate full tile shower with heavy glass door, and garden/soaking tub. Room for all in the upstairs with three huge bedrooms and bonus/media room as well. Closet space is unsurpassed and will accommodate the over flow from the bedrooms and living areas. This plan is a cut above offering several living options.
5 Bedroom Home in Dothan City Limits - $486,299
