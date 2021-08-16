Spectacularly designed with the perfect combination of space, elegance and comfort, the "Kensington" floor plan offers an old world appeal with high end amenities. Gleaming rich wood flooring flows from the foyer, dining and great room, to meet the impressive stair case at the rear of the home. Ten foot ceilings add to the appealing downstairs area featuring a gourmet kitchen with built in appliances and the best granite island to entertain family or friends. Workable laundry room is large enough for a freezer or an over abundance of cleaning apparatuses. Grand master suite leaves no detail overlooked with it's sitting area, massive closet, and posh master bath with double granite vanities, separate full tile shower with heavy glass door, and garden/soaking tub. Room for all in the upstairs with three huge bedrooms and bonus/media room as well. Closet space is unsurpassed and will accommodate the over flow from the bedrooms and living areas. This plan is a cut above offering several living options.
5 Bedroom Home in Dothan City Limits - $489,174
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Dothan man was arrested after his employer, a local nonprofit, found that he was pocketing change for several months.
- Updated
A Dothan pediatrician who participated in a Facebook Live event hosted by Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville on Tuesday said he has seen more child…
- Updated
Sonja Thomas has always thought of herself as a good baker; she even took a few decorating classes to hone her skills. But she learned a thing…
- Updated
Alabama’s hospital beds are overflowing with COVID-19 patients. But all the beds in the world won’t help if you don’t have enough nurses to ca…
- Updated
Flowers Hospital’s chief executive officer and one of its critical care doctors urged people to get vaccinations as COVID-19 patients continue…
- Updated
MONTGOMERY — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Friday issued a state of emergency as state hospitals face a surge in COVID-19 cases, an order that came…
- Updated
Three individuals have come forward in a case of a Dothan massage business owner’s alleged sexual misconduct.
- Updated
A body found on Huskey Road has been identified as 66-year-old Dorothy Diane Sims.
- Updated
ARRESTS
- Updated
A Headland man was caught after stealing five utility trailers and other equipment from Dothan businesses.