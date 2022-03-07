Methodical design, the Walden plan is unique in every way and offers different concepts than most other plans. Entertain in style where the elbow room is endless with an open feeling and limitless ranges. Dreamy master suite makes arranging furniture a snap with massive wall space and soaring ceilings. The master closet is larger than any bedroom in other plans and will take care of storing all necessities. Splendid kitchen is almost mesmerizing at first glance with it's state of the art layout featuring custom angled granite island and stylish plumbing and lighting packages. Position the high capacity washer/dryer, as well as all cleaning gadgets in the oversized laundry room that allows a growing family another option for easy living. Loft area off the open hallway on the second floor fulfills the needs of a large family while allowing a place for the kids to hang out or provides a media/craft/home schooling room. Four spaciously appealing bedrooms also situated on this floor complete the unbelievable design that is aimed at accommodating all needs in a family dwelling.
5 Bedroom Home in Dothan City Limits - $491,499
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
BIRMINGHAM – It was a frantic play, one head coach Enterprise Rhett Harrelson wasn’t totally sure what happened.
- Updated
Chef Kelsey Barnard Clark fell to the randomizer and a past Top Chef rival on the opening episode of season three of Food Network’s “Tournamen…
- Updated
Dothan native Scott White was perturbed by the run-down state of the shopping center at the corner of South Cherokee Avenue and West Main Stre…
- Updated
Whenever Jim Bob Striplin cut the grass on the Geneva County High School football field, he kept in mind past teammates, classmates and coache…
- Updated
A Hartford teen charged with reckless manslaughter in a June wreck that killed a Florida woman and injured another allegedly ignored a 14-year…
- Updated
BIRMINGHAM - The Enterprise-James Clemens state championship game Saturday at the BJCC Legacy Arena in Birmingham was pushed back to nearly 7 …
- Updated
Two Dothan Preparatory Academy students were arrested for making a bomb threat on Monday that forced the entire student body and much of the s…
- Updated
Five honorees will be inducted into the Dothan Business Hall of Fame during the 2022 Banquet and Induction Ceremony in April.
- Updated
A Dothan woman accused of conspiring to rob and kill a Pansey man has recently been implicated in another theft case.
- Updated
MIDLAND CITY—A single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning has claimed the life of a Midland City woman, according an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency …