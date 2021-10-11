The stately Stonington floor plan is one of our large Georgian layouts that feature the new standard master bath with an expansive double vanity and shower or a garden tub and shower. Two bedrooms are located on the first floor which includes the master and adjoining bathroom with easy access to the laundry room along with a huge walk in closet. The second large bedroom downstairs also has a connecting full bath and walk in closet. The great room located in the heart of the home makes for a grand living and entertaining space as it is open to the spacious kitchen with a beautiful double sided island and a high granite top that allows plenty of space for preparing food and seating. Off of the great room, there is the flex room that can be used as a formal dining area or office space. The upstairs space includes a loft area and bonus room along with three more large bedrooms, all with walk-in closets. Two full baths complete the second floor. The Stonington plan provides plenty of private space along with beautifully planned out and open living spaces that are sure to suit any family's needs.
5 Bedroom Home in Dothan City Limits - $491,799
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Cubmobile drivers raced and a new Miss Peanut was crowned on Saturday as the 2021 National Peanut Festival shifted into high gear.
- Updated
A week after not coaching the Headland Rams, Rodney Dollar said Friday during a Dothan Eagle interview that he did not resign as the head foot…
- Updated
A faculty member at Wallace Community College has been arrested on 40 counts of sex crimes against a child.
- Updated
Ricky Treadwell always put his family and his employees first.
OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) — Sept. 28, 2001, is a day Connye Brooks-Smith will never forget. It was the day she found out that her younger cousin, Tra…
- Updated
A community is mourning the passing of a Houston County School administrator and former principal who died of COVID-19 this week and was remem…
- Updated
Simply 10, an Alabama-based women’s fashion retailer, wants to bring a store to Dothan and city commissioners are considering tax incentives t…
- Updated
You could say the 2021 National Peanut Festival is already underway.
- Updated
A Houston County commissioner feels he should be able to appoint who he wants to the Houston County Health Care Authority, the governing board…
- Updated
A former Wallace Community College faculty member arrested for multiple sex crimes remained in jail Thursday evening after a judge set her bon…