The stately Stonington floor plan is one of our large Georgian layouts that feature the new standard master bath with an expansive double vanity and shower or a garden tub and shower. Two bedrooms are located on the first floor which includes the master and adjoining bathroom with easy access to the laundry room along with a huge walk in closet. The second large bedroom downstairs also has a connecting full bath and walk in closet. The great room located in the heart of the home makes for a grand living and entertaining space as it is open to the spacious kitchen with a beautiful double sided island and a high granite top that allows plenty of space for preparing food and seating. Off of the great room, there is the flex room that can be used as a formal dining area or office space. The upstairs space includes a loft area and bonus room along with three more large bedrooms, all with walk-in closets. Two full baths complete the second floor. The Stonington plan provides plenty of private space along with beautifully planned out and open living spaces that are sure to suit any family's needs.
5 Bedroom Home in Dothan City Limits - $494,299
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Dothan woman is being held without bond after using her car to strike multiple parked police cars and attacking a corrections officer.
- Updated
Mario White’s tenure as head football coach and athletics director at Pike Liberal Arts School came to an abrupt halt Friday just hours before…
- Updated
Q: Why would a healthy person not take a COVID-19 vaccine?
- Updated
A Dothan man has been sentenced to more than 15 years in federal prison for gun and drug crimes, according to acting U.S. Attorney Sandra J. Stewart.
- Updated
The circumstances surrounding the April fatal shooting of a man by a Dothan police officer will be reviewed by a grand jury early next year, a…
Newlyweds James and LaWanda Daniels are in their retirement years. She worked at Sunland for some 30 years, and he’s a math teacher who retire…
- Updated
SLOCOMB — Big plays powered Slocomb to a 37-12 lead midway in the third quarter.
- Updated
Two Jackson County men were reported missing last week and investigators are seeking the public’s help in locating them.
- Updated
A Marianna woman is facing methamphetamine charges following a traffic stop Tuesday night in Washington County, according to a press release f…
- Updated
The tenure of the first Dothan Wolves head football coach is ending.