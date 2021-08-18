The sky is the limit in the Highland plan sketched for those who insist on a higher standard of living. A space for every imaginable use, this house speaks volume and comfort with a kitchen featuring a gigantic 8'x 4 granite island that opens to family/great room area. Oversized study, located on the first level provides space for a home office, nursery, or a quiet place for reading or simply relaxing. Owner's quarters boasts room for endless furniture and hails a huge walk-in closet. Separate the family to the second floor where there's a whole new dimension with bedrooms and baths that are endless as well as a highly usable loft area. Protect the interior of the house by kicking off the shoes in the convenient mud room off the garage. Ultimate price, use of space, and total utilization define this plan.
5 Bedroom Home in Dothan City Limits - $503,599
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
OZARK—An Ozark police officer was arrested late Sunday for domestic violence almost a year after he resigned from the Dothan police force afte…
- Updated
Bobby Sirmon, who coached the Dothan High football team to a state championship game appearance in 1974, passed away Saturday at the age of 84.
- Updated
Alabama’s hospital beds are overflowing with COVID-19 patients. But all the beds in the world won’t help if you don’t have enough nurses to ca…
- Updated
Flowers Hospital’s chief executive officer and one of its critical care doctors urged people to get vaccinations as COVID-19 patients continue…
- Updated
Before even one snap, the Wiregrass has lost three high school football games, including one that has major historical implications.
- Updated
MONTGOMERY — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Friday issued a state of emergency as state hospitals face a surge in COVID-19 cases, an order that came…
- Updated
With 119 patients on Monday, Southeast Health in Dothan has surpassed its previous high number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19.
- Updated
A body found on Huskey Road has been identified as 66-year-old Dorothy Diane Sims.
- Updated
ARRESTS
- Updated
Sonja Thomas has always thought of herself as a good baker; she even took a few decorating classes to hone her skills. But she learned a thing…