Perfectly drawn to a scale that is sure to please, the Ashland plan gives the owner of this home every conceivable choice for comfortable living. Grandeur and space, as well as functionality, rooms have been dedicated to a care-free lifestyle. Dramatic entry foyer and elegant dining room make a good first impression while allowing a great open floor plan for entertaining. Granite topped butler's pantry as well as huge granite serving island in the kitchen will accommodate a hefty size crowd for any occasion. Specialty needs in a bedroom set up? No problem, as this plan not only has the master bedroom on the first floor, but a huge secondary bedroom and full bath. Compelling master suite with space, style and comfort, appeal to the most stringent requests for uses, as well as offering separation for privacy. Flexible use of square footage on second level with generously sized bedrooms and closets as well as expansive loft area, open and useful for many purposes. Fabulous in every way, this plan will not disappoint.
5 Bedroom Home in Dothan City Limits - $507,799
