The stately Stonington floor plan is one of our large Georgian layouts that feature the new standard master bath with an expansive double vanity and shower or a garden tub and shower. Two bedrooms are located on the first floor which includes the master and adjoining bathroom with easy access to the laundry room along with a huge walk in closet. The second large bedroom downstairs also has a connecting full bath and walk in closet. The great room located in the heart of the home makes for a grand living and entertaining space as it is open to the spacious kitchen with a beautiful double sided island and a high granite top that allows plenty of space for preparing food and seating. Off of the great room, there is the flex room that can be used as a formal dining area or office space. The upstairs space includes a loft area and bonus room along with three more large bedrooms, all with walk-in closets. Two full baths complete the second floor. The Stonington plan provides plenty of private space along with beautifully planned out and open living spaces that are sure to suit any family's needs.
5 Bedroom Home in Dothan City Limits - $508,199
