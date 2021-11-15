The sky is the limit in the Highland plan sketched for those who insist on a higher standard of living. A space for every imaginable use, this house speaks volume and comfort with a kitchen featuring a gigantic 8'x 4 granite island that opens to family/great room area. Oversized study, located on the first level provides space for a home office, nursery, or a quiet place for reading or simply relaxing. Owner's quarters boasts room for endless furniture and hails a huge walk-in closet. Separate the family to the second floor where there's a whole new dimension with bedrooms and baths that are endless as well as a highly usable loft area. Protect the interior of the house by kicking off the shoes in the convenient mud room off the garage. Ultimate price, use of space, and total utilization define this plan.
5 Bedroom Home in Dothan City Limits - $509,899
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Dothan woman is being held without bond after using her car to strike multiple parked police cars and attacking a corrections officer.
- Updated
Mario White’s tenure as head football coach and athletics director at Pike Liberal Arts School came to an abrupt halt Friday just hours before…
- Updated
Q: Why would a healthy person not take a COVID-19 vaccine?
- Updated
A Dothan man has been sentenced to more than 15 years in federal prison for gun and drug crimes, according to acting U.S. Attorney Sandra J. Stewart.
- Updated
The circumstances surrounding the April fatal shooting of a man by a Dothan police officer will be reviewed by a grand jury early next year, a…
Newlyweds James and LaWanda Daniels are in their retirement years. She worked at Sunland for some 30 years, and he’s a math teacher who retire…
- Updated
SLOCOMB — Big plays powered Slocomb to a 37-12 lead midway in the third quarter.
- Updated
Two Jackson County men were reported missing last week and investigators are seeking the public’s help in locating them.
- Updated
A Marianna woman is facing methamphetamine charges following a traffic stop Tuesday night in Washington County, according to a press release f…
- Updated
The tenure of the first Dothan Wolves head football coach is ending.