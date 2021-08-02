The Stallworth floorplan has massive amounts of space inside its five bedrooms, four full bathrooms and bonus room. It features two bedrooms downstairs, one the huge master suite and another large bedroom both with walk in closets and connecting bathrooms. The master suite includes a well-lit sitting area in addition to the bedroom area perfect for a quiet reading area. The master bath boasts a corner double vanity for plenty of storage space and a toilet room closed along with a walk in shower, large soaking tub and linen closet. The airy great room with gleaming hardwoods in the heart of the home is open to the large kitchen complete with a gorgeous granite island that is large enough for seating several people; perfect for entertaining and cooking at the same time. Plenty of cabinets and counter space line the back wall along with the wall oven and cook top. An enormous pantry completes this stunning kitchen that can accommodate many people. Off of the kitchen is a connecting flex room that can be used as a formal dining area or office space. On the other side of the kitchen a mud room and huge laundry room complete the first floor. The second floor contains three huge bedrooms all with walk in closets a jack and jill bath and a full bath. Finally, the huge bonus room makes a perfect common space for family game nights or just watching a movie. The Stallworth provides considerable space with its plentiful storage and large common areas. It is the perfect floor plan for large families with room to spare for guests.
5 Bedroom Home in Dothan City Limits - $511,999
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Dothan woman was arrested following an apparent stabbing on Palmetto Street.
- Updated
As the COVID-19 pandemic ticked away at the calendar, Dr. Walter Doty has experienced a mix of emotions.
- Updated
A Dothan woman was arrested for following a woman and making threats.
- Updated
In his nearly 30 years studying vaccines, Dr. Paul Goepfert, director of the Alabama Vaccine Research Clinic at UAB, has never before seen a v…
- Updated
COTTONWOOD — A man was killed Tuesday night after being shot by police during a standoff.
- Updated
After a letter outlining Enterprise City School’s return to school plan, intended for faculty and staff, was released on social media last wee…
- Updated
Four Chipola College pitchers from the 2021 team were drafted Tuesday to play professional ball, called up on day three of the Major League Ba…
- Updated
Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
- Updated
As schools plan to reopen for another academic year, administrators at local school systems are being forced to make decisions on mask mandate…
- Updated
Due to the increased risk of COVID-19 transmission in the community, as well as conditions in its healthcare facilities, including the number …