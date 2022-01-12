The stately Stonington floor plan is one of our large Georgian layouts that feature the new standard master bath with an expansive double vanity and shower or a garden tub and shower. Two bedrooms are located on the first floor which includes the master and adjoining bathroom with easy access to the laundry room along with a huge walk in closet. The second large bedroom downstairs also has a connecting full bath and walk in closet. The great room located in the heart of the home makes for a grand living and entertaining space as it is open to the spacious kitchen with a beautiful double sided island and a high granite top that allows plenty of space for preparing food and seating. Off of the great room, there is the flex room that can be used as a formal dining area or office space. The upstairs space includes a loft area and bonus room along with three more large bedrooms, all with walk-in closets. Two full baths complete the second floor. The Stonington plan provides plenty of private space along with beautifully planned out and open living spaces that are sure to suit any family's needs.
5 Bedroom Home in Dothan City Limits - $519,299
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Marcus Henry was a hero to his younger brother, Mike Henry.
- Updated
Braxton Bradley, an 18-year-old student at Carroll High, got the surprise of a lifetime Thursday during a history class when University of Ala…
Emmanuel Henderson put the finishing touches on his prep legacy with another standout season this past fall at Geneva County.
- Updated
The signs of traditional COVID – cough, fever, loss of taste or smell – are well known. The fast-spreading omicron variant, however, is presenting with different and, in many cases, milder cold-like symptoms. The main symptoms of the omicron variant are: Cough Fatigue or tiredness Congestion or runny nose Sore throat, particularly a “scratchy” throat Headache Muscle aches Sore throat has been ...
- Updated
Just a day after Dothan City Schools suspended bus transportation to several schools, the school system announced a swift move to fully remote…
- Updated
An Ashford man has been arrested for leaving the scene of a car wreck that left a 6-year-old with serious injuries.
- Updated
After a successful six-year tenure at Slocomb, RedTop head football coach Richard Tisdale is leaving the program because of family considerations.
- Updated
A former teacher from Ozark has pleaded not guilty to sex charges involving a minor.
- Updated
A Cottonwood woman is behind bars after her employer discovered she had allegedly embezzled more than $30,000.
- Updated
Q: What’s the story behind the Saliba Building, 129 S. St. Andrews St. in downtown Dothan?