The Stallworth floorplan has massive amounts of space inside its five bedrooms, four full bathrooms and bonus room. It features two bedrooms downstairs, one the huge master suite and another large bedroom both with walk in closets and connecting bathrooms. The master suite includes a well-lit sitting area in addition to the bedroom area perfect for a quiet reading area. The master bath boasts a corner double vanity for plenty of storage space and a toilet room closed along with a walk in shower, large soaking tub and linen closet. The airy great room with gleaming hardwoods in the heart of the home is open to the large kitchen complete with a gorgeous granite island that is large enough for seating several people; perfect for entertaining and cooking at the same time. Plenty of cabinets and counter space line the back wall along with the wall oven and cook top. An enormous pantry completes this stunning kitchen that can accommodate many people. Off of the kitchen is a connecting flex room that can be used as a formal dining area or office space. On the other side of the kitchen a mud room and huge laundry room complete the first floor. The second floor contains three huge bedrooms all with walk in closets a jack and jill bath and a full bath. Finally, the huge bonus room makes a perfect common space for family game nights or just watching a movie. The Stallworth provides considerable space with its plentiful storage and large common areas. It is the perfect floor plan for large families with room to spare for guests.
5 Bedroom Home in Dothan City Limits - $523,099
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Dothan’s Southeast Health no longer aids victims of sexual assault by providing rape kits at its hospital. In a statement, it blamed a shortag…
- Updated
OZARK – An Ozark police officer was placed behind bars after he allegedly assaulted his stepson.
- Updated
In its heyday, the Houston County Farm Center was the place for local events – concerts, wrestling matches, livestock shows.
- Updated
MONTGOMERY—An Enterprise man was found guilty of murdering an individual during a drug deal in 2017, acting U.S. Attorney Sandra J. Stewart ha…
- Updated
DNA evidence is helping Dothan police solve the 2020 burglary of Plum Lounge.
- Updated
Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
- Updated
Excuse Brent Jones if he seemed to be staring off into space at times during the introductory press conference for new Troy football coach Jon…
- Updated
Dale County edged Wicksburg 44-42 in boys varsity basketball action on Tuesday night.
- Updated
The city of Cottondale has been awarded multiple grants recently that leaders there say can spark a new day of growth downtown and revitalize …
A contractor charged with taking a large down-payment from an elderly couple following Hurricane Michael and then failing to perform the work …