The stately Stonington floor plan is one of our large Georgian layouts that feature the new standard master bath with an expansive double vanity and shower or a garden tub and shower. Two bedrooms are located on the first floor which includes the master and adjoining bathroom with easy access to the laundry room along with a huge walk in closet. The second large bedroom downstairs also has a connecting full bath and walk in closet. The great room located in the heart of the home makes for a grand living and entertaining space as it is open to the spacious kitchen with a beautiful double sided island and a high granite top that allows plenty of space for preparing food and seating. Off of the great room, there is the flex room that can be used as a formal dining area or office space. The upstairs space includes a loft area and bonus room along with three more large bedrooms, all with walk-in closets. Two full baths complete the second floor. The Stonington plan provides plenty of private space along with beautifully planned out and open living spaces that are sure to suit any family's needs.
5 Bedroom Home in Dothan City Limits - $530,199
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Here are nine new businesses coming soon to the Circle City:
- Updated
Creating modern upscale living spaces while preserving the 1950s-era charm of the old, red-bricked apartment complex on Cherokee Avenue was a …
- Updated
Q: What’s the story behind Porter’s Fairyland?
- Updated
EUFAULA — Pam Snead’s favorite player on the Los Angeles Rams hasn’t touched the field this season.
- Updated
Five suspects, including two unnamed juveniles, who conspired to rob a Pansey man are charged in his shooting death, the Houston County sherif…
- Updated
The Florida Highway Patrol reports the Feb. 12 discovery along Interstate 10 in Jackson County of an abandoned vehicle, still cranked when it …
- Updated
Houston County Sheriff’s Deputy Ben Parrish doesn’t remember anything about his accident while responding to a call, but he’s glad Preston And…
- Updated
Slocomb principal David Tice couldn’t help but notice Bryant Garrison’s organizational skills, knowledge and energy.
- Updated
Investigation continues into the fatal shooting of a man on Feb. 12 in Jackson County and a Cottondale resident is charged with murder in the case.
- Updated
RED LEVEL – A two-vehicle crash involving a farm tractor that occurred at approximately 3 p.m. Friday has claimed the life of a Red Level man.