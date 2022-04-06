The sky is the limit in the Highland plan sketched for those who insist on a higher standard of living. A space for every imaginable use, this house speaks volume and comfort with a kitchen featuring a gigantic 8'x 4 granite island that opens to family/great room area. Oversized study, located on the first level provides space for a home office, nursery, or a quiet place for reading or simply relaxing. Owner's quarters boasts room for endless furniture and hails a huge walk-in closet. Separate the family to the second floor where there's a whole new dimension with bedrooms and baths that are endless as well as a highly usable loft area. Protect the interior of the house by kicking off the shoes in the convenient mud room off the garage. Ultimate price, use of space, and total utilization define this plan.
5 Bedroom Home in Dothan City Limits - $572,399
Related to this story
Most Popular
DETROIT (AP) — New vehicles sold in the U.S. will have to average at least 40 miles per gallon of gasoline in 2026, up from about 28 mpg, under new federal rules unveiled Friday that undo a rollback of standards enacted under President Donald Trump.
A hookah lounge in Dothan has caused problems for police and some eastside residents for years. Now, city leaders are considering closing down…
The 26th weevil in the Weevil Way community art project, Ronald McWeevil, was unveiled on Thursday, March 31.
Dothan closed its landfill last week following a court ruling that sided with landowners who pointed out a technicality in the Alabama Departm…
A Headland police officer has been arrested for choking a female victim in a domestic violence case.
U.S. Army Maj. Charles Kelly Sr. was a larger than life figure, a mentor and a hero to those who knew him and served with him.
An anonymous friend of Angella Taunton has added $1,000 to the CrimeStoppers reward available to anyone with information leading to the arrest…
Several local school systems will be closing early today due to the threat of severe weather this afternoon.
A Dothan man was arrested for firing gunshots at a vehicle occupied by an adult and four juveniles on Friday.
Some homes and barns in Jackson County’s Alford and Cottondale communities took significant damage in an early morning tornado line that took …