5 BR 2 Bath Victorian Style home with 10' ceilings! An inviting wrap around porch graces the front of the home. Hardwood floors have recently been refinished. There is a circular driveway and covered parking. This house has a lot of character; built to last. Very spacious and with split bedrooms, 3 on one side of the house and 2 on the other. Central heat and air, HVAC system replaced in 2016, metal roof, new double insulated vinyl windows throughout. updated wiring and plumbing. For additional energy efficiency there are 3 propane gas heaters. Property is totally fenced, with large shed, and plenty of room for a garden.. SELLERS ARE MOTIVATED SO BRING ALL OFFERS.
5 Bedroom Home in Graceville - $188,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
County music superstar Vince Gill will be including Dothan as a stop during his upcoming summer concert tour.
I often find it fascinating how people from all over the world come to live in Marianna. John and Daniel Udochi are no different.
Many years of intense planning are culminating in a major reveal in coming weeks that will detail how a city block in downtown Dothan will be …
EUFAULA — The body of a 12-year-old Eufaula boy was recovered from Lake Eufaula Tuesday evening, according to a police news release.
MIDLAND CITY — A woman is in the hospital with serious injuries after a train hit the vehicle she was driving.
A Dothan fire medic has been arrested for stealing a large amount of fentanyl from the Dothan Fire Department.
The highway patrol says those killed include the 16-year-old driver, three 15-year-olds, and two 17-year-old passengers.
Dothan professional wakeboarder Mary Morgan Howell is riding sky-high once again.
HARTFORD — A few things make The Band Britain unusual if not unique when considered together.
After losing former President Donald Trump’s endorsement, U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) lashed out at his competitor in the U.S. Senate race Ka…