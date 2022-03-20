 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Graceville - $190,400

5 BR 2 Bath Victorian Style home with 10' ceilings! An inviting wrap around porch graces the front of the home. Hardwood floors have recently been refinished. There is a circular driveway and covered parking. This house has a lot of character; built to last. Very spacious and with split bedrooms, 3 on one side of the house and 2 on the other. Central heat and air, HVAC system replaced in 2016, metal roof, new double insulated vinyl windows throughout. updated wiring and plumbing. For additional energy efficiency there are 3 propane gas heaters. Property is totally fenced, with large shed, and plenty of room for a garden.. SELLERS ARE MOTIVATED SO BRING ALL OFFERS.

