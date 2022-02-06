5 Bedroom Home in Graceville - $324,900

This historic two-story home is situated in the heart of Graceville! Enter in the circle drive and take in the beauty of this southern charmer. This home has so much to offer! The kitchen is a chef's dream- plenty of cabinets, double convection ovens. On the main floor there is a large office just off the living area. The master bedroom is located on the main floor and is well appointed with an oversized walk in closet. Upstairs is an additional four bedrooms and three bathrooms. There is also a craft room upstairs. The backyard has a nice in ground pool. This home is one of a kind and a must see!