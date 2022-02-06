 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Graceville - $324,900

5 Bedroom Home in Graceville - $324,900

5 Bedroom Home in Graceville - $324,900

This historic two-story home is situated in the heart of Graceville! Enter in the circle drive and take in the beauty of this southern charmer. This home has so much to offer! The kitchen is a chef's dream- plenty of cabinets, double convection ovens. On the main floor there is a large office just off the living area. The master bedroom is located on the main floor and is well appointed with an oversized walk in closet. Upstairs is an additional four bedrooms and three bathrooms. There is also a craft room upstairs. The backyard has a nice in ground pool. This home is one of a kind and a must see!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert