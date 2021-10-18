5 Bedroom Home in Hartford - $175,000

Breathtaking charming house sitting on 1 acre in Hartford, AL convenient location. 5 bedroom/3 bathroom renovated with LVT flooring throughout. Main living room with open space concept kitchen boast high ceilings 12 feet and custom crafted spots in kitchen with work island/butcher block table and stainless steel appliances. LED lights in all rooms, motion sensored hallway, home has new plumbing and electrical. HVAC about 3 years old. French doors lead to a remodeled covered back porch w/fence.