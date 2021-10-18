 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Hartford - $175,000

5 Bedroom Home in Hartford - $175,000

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Hartford - $175,000

Breathtaking charming house sitting on 1 acre in Hartford, AL convenient location. 5 bedroom/3 bathroom renovated with LVT flooring throughout. Main living room with open space concept kitchen boast high ceilings 12 feet and custom crafted spots in kitchen with work island/butcher block table and stainless steel appliances. LED lights in all rooms, motion sensored hallway, home has new plumbing and electrical. HVAC about 3 years old. French doors lead to a remodeled covered back porch w/fence.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert