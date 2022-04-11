5 Bedroom Home in Headland - $267,500

Come see this beautiful 5 bed 2 bath home not far from The Square in Headland. It has the original hardwood floors throughout most of the home and they are in great condition. A large living room with a wood burning fireplace, separate eat- in area, large family room and laundry room. This home comes with new appliances and fresh coats of paint. The master bedroom is huge and is upstairs. also, the 400 sqft . detached apartment is Perfect for In-Law Suite or Man Cave, etc.