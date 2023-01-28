5 Bedroom Home in Headland - $439,900

Come see this gorgeous 5 bedroom 4 bath home in a beautiful country setting. This home boast 2500 plus square feet of inside living space and 4 acres of outside area with numerous amenities. There is a large front porch, perfect for a sunny afternoon swing visit and tea party. Or you could mosey around to the back and take a refreshing dive in the salt water pool ... Perhaps you would rather skip a rock down by the creek....however, if its to cool to swim or rock throw, congregate on the enclosed patio around the fireplace and tv to enjoy a football day with your crowd. Indoor living is just as fine. Downstairs you will find the main bedroom and on suite bathroom with a full walk in closet at your disposal. You have an extra bedroom downstairs (with closet) that has french doors so it could be utilized as a dining room/playroom/office. As well as an extra bedroom for family or guests, if you'd rather. An open floor plan ensures you never miss anything while whipping something up in the kitchen. Upstairs boasts 2 bedrooms and bath if your family desires their own space with a delightful little balcony niche overlooking the downstairs living area. This modern, spacious home offers something for everyone in your crowd. Distance to town is close enough for comfort and far enough for rural living. This home won't last long. Call us today for your appointment.