5 Bedroom Home in Headland - $699,990

Celebrate living with a home & property that is truly one of a kind! This custom built home was designed with entertaining, family, & country living in mind! Built in 2019, it features towering, coffered ceilings, hand crafted built ins, energy efficiency, custom moldings, & gorgeous upgraded finishes! In the main living area you will love the spacious family room, open to the gourmet kitchen. The kitchen offers Italian marble countertops, large island with ample seating, picture window overlooking the pool, storage galore, and top of the line appliances to include an ice maker! Oversized master bedroom has spa like ensuite & boasts a makeup vanity with upgraded LED lighted mirror. Light floods in from the windows & showcases the large luxurious shower & whirlpool tub beautifully. Rounding out the downstairs is another bedroom, full bath, office, laundry room/ mudroom with dropzone. This well thought out floor plan can accommodate all your family's needs, upstairs you will find two large bedrooms, each with their own private bath as well as huge closets & linen closet for more storage! Home also has 16 zone irrigation, 42x50 workshop with double insulated storage room, beautiful pool, hot tub, & lean to! Invite everyone over- pool house has bedroom, full bath, kitchen, laundry room, & living area/ game room! When I tell you this home HAS IT ALL! So much more to list & see, come check it out! There is no other place like it, your own slice of heaven in desirable Headland!