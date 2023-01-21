5 Bedroom Home in Midland City - $472,500

If you are looking for a beautiful ALMOST BRAND NEW home with plenty of space and all the bells and whistles, check out this all brick beauty! Barely over a year old, this home has hardwood floors throughout with tile in the wet areas - not a single stitch of carpet! Gorgeous quartz countertops grace the kitchen and bathrooms, and a show-stopping brushed gold lighting package really adds an elegant flare throughout. On either side of the foyer sits the formal dining room with a coffered ceiling and a cozy study with French doors. The grand room boasts a soaring vaulted ceiling and a gas fireplace with a shiplap accent from top to bottom. The oversized primary suite features a trey ceiling and a bathroom with separate vanities and closets plus an additional vanity perfect for getting ready in the mornings! The kitchen has a huge island with plenty of storage, all stainless steel appliances and a deep single stainless steel sink with a touchless faucet! It opens to the grand room so you don't miss a thing! A large walk-in pantry and breakfast nook are off to the side. Three additional downstairs bedrooms and a large bedroom with a walk-in closet and its own bathroom upstairs give all the space anyone could need! Extras include 7" baseboards, spray foam insulation, a whole home dehumidifier, gutters, eave lighting and expanded parking space. HOA dues are annual and include access to a community pool! Tour this home today! Seller is a licensed Alabama real estate broker.