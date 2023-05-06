Charming All Brick Traditional Two story Home in Charleston Mills, Located on a corner lot within walking distance to the community pool and the Dog park. Come home to a huge Grand room open to the Fantastic Kitchen that centers around a 10 person Quartz island. This home was built with many upgrades and extras, with 5 bedrooms , 4 full baths and a bonus room any large family can enjoy quiet time in many places. The Large Primary bedroom has a private sitting area, and a huge bathroom with separate walk-in shower , soaking tub. extra large walk-in closet and his and hers vanity area. Great features to include Brick Fireplace, Jack and Jill Bathroom, Upstairs bonus room, large back patio, security system and 3-car Garage, This home has many additional features you must come and see, best of all It is ready to move in Today !!
5 Bedroom Home in Midland City - $589,900
