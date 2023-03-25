Beautiful, corner lot house on Charleston Mills with all the right upgrades in the kitchen and bathrooms to name a few. The Stallworth home plan has 5 five bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms and a huge bonus room. Lots of storage in the kitchen island that can seat 10 people! Walk-in pantry for all your storage needs and a drop zone. It is zoned for Dothan and Dale county schools. The house is close to the community pool and dog park. Upgrades include: -Corner lot -drop zone -additional hose bib on the side of the house -garage utility lights -lighting fixtures, mirror frames -iron spindles for stairs -kitchen cabinet pulls, sink single bowl, cabinet color to white, and Carrara bianco quartz for kitchen and bathrooms -LVP flooring - shower tile in Master bedroom - brick fireplace - extra concrete on the patio -shutters in th flex/dining room, cordless blinds in the rest of the house. - Ring and security system in place