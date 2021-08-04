Great 7255 sq ft House,1860 sq ft RV Barn, 704 sq ft Detached Garage all sitting on 2.5+-acres. Gunite Pool with Screened in Covered Porchs, Sauna, Hot Tub, Game Room, Theatre. Large Open Kitchen/Family Room w/ Fireplace. Many Updates & Extras. Well Maintained. Roof/Gutters1 yr old ($59,000). Newer HVAC's. Standby Generator. Security System. Pergola Overlooking Large Yard. Vacant and Move In Ready. Located North Dothan, AL.
5 Bedroom Home in Midland City - $650,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Dothan woman was arrested following an apparent stabbing on Palmetto Street.
- Updated
As the COVID-19 pandemic ticked away at the calendar, Dr. Walter Doty has experienced a mix of emotions.
- Updated
A Dothan woman was arrested for following a woman and making threats.
- Updated
In his nearly 30 years studying vaccines, Dr. Paul Goepfert, director of the Alabama Vaccine Research Clinic at UAB, has never before seen a v…
- Updated
COTTONWOOD — A man was killed Tuesday night after being shot by police during a standoff.
- Updated
After a letter outlining Enterprise City School’s return to school plan, intended for faculty and staff, was released on social media last wee…
- Updated
As schools plan to reopen for another academic year, administrators at local school systems are being forced to make decisions on mask mandate…
- Updated
A Dothan man is in jail after breaking into four vehicles at a local automotive store.
- Updated
A domestic dispute on County Road 539 Thursday left one dead and one injured after the alleged shooter turned the gun on his spouse and then h…
At her first board meeting as Superintendent of Coffee County Schools, Kelly Cobb gave board members updates on Thursday concerning the school…