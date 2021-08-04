 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Midland City - $650,000

5 Bedroom Home in Midland City - $650,000

5 Bedroom Home in Midland City - $650,000

Great 7255 sq ft House,1860 sq ft RV Barn, 704 sq ft Detached Garage all sitting on 2.5+-acres. Gunite Pool with Screened in Covered Porchs, Sauna, Hot Tub, Game Room, Theatre. Large Open Kitchen/Family Room w/ Fireplace. Many Updates & Extras. Well Maintained. Roof/Gutters1 yr old ($59,000). Newer HVAC's. Standby Generator. Security System. Pergola Overlooking Large Yard. Vacant and Move In Ready. Located North Dothan, AL.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert