5 Bedroom Home in Midland City - $669,900

Beautiful new construction in Griffin Gate Subdivision. Home has 5 bdrms 4 full baths. 2 bdrms 2 baths downstairs and 3 bdrms 2 baths upstairs. All of the downstairs will be laminate throughout and upstairs will be carpet. Living area is open to kitchen. The kitchen will have built in oven and cooktop with hood vent. Custom shelving and built-ins in the huge kitchen pantry. The master bdrm is large and has large walk in closet in custom shelving and built-ins. The master bath is fabulous and has beautiful, very large tile shower, and free standing tub. The bdrms and baths upstairs are nice size and could be game room as well as bdrms. Brick exterior with cement board siding accents.

