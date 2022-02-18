 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Ozark - $799,900

Homebuyer's Dream come true!! Privacy, PRIVACY!! Check out this Newly built 2021 GOREGOUS Kriser Home built for you! No need to wait for a New Construction to be built, this home is Move-In Ready. This 5 bedroom 3 1/2 bath 3871 SqFt home sits on 22.5 Acres MOL. Enter into your New Dream home on your extended private concrete driveway 450Ft of paved road frontage. Country Feel, only 3 acres in the City... house built in the COUNTY with the rest of the land and Hunter's Dream! Come take a look!!

