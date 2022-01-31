5 Bedroom Home in Rehobeth - $449,900

This home has a master suite downstairs & upstairs w/ deck as well as laundry rooms on both levels. The closed in garage would make a great office or bonus room. Downstairs laundry is located in the remaining garage space along with tons of storage. Features include security cameras hardwired POE, saltwater pool w/ salt cell less than 1 yr old & newer sand filter, spectrum gig internet available, granite counters, outdoor bar/TVs, man cave, separate garage/workshop w/ climate controlled office.